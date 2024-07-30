Southport doorbell footage shows masked man pacing outside house before knife attack
The chilling video shows a person wearing a green hoodie and a face covering whilst pacing outside a house which was later raided by armed officers.
The video was reportedly filmed just 20 minutes before the horrific attack on a group of children attending a dance class in Hart Street, Southport at around 11.50am.
Two children were killed and nine others were injured in the attack, leaving six of them in a critical condition.
Two adults were also stabbed and left in a serious condition after they tried to protect the children from the knifeman who stormed into at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event held at a community centre in the seaside town.
Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old man from Banks, Lancashire, was arrested in connection with the stabbings and remains in police custody.
The force says it has ruled out terrorism, but the teenage knifeman’s motive remains unclear.
Teenager continues to be questioned over ‘ferocious’ dance class stabbings
The teenager continues to be quizzed by police following the “ferocious” knife attack.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday, Merseyside Police said.