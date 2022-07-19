Lancashire Tac Ops police were on the scene after a Nissan Micra was reported being driven in an anti social manner in Brierfield at 8-15pm.

After spotting it on Cuckstool Lane, Fence, officers used a stinger to deflate the tyres.

Police dog Viper helped to catch three suspects who fled from a stolen car after a dramatic police chase in Burnley on Saturday evening

Three occupants fled from the vehicle on Wheatley Lane Road and officers from the National Police Air Service arrived.

After a chase police dog Viper caught one of the suspects on Laund Gate. A second was arrested in a children's playground and the third was caught after a chase through gardens.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We thank all the villagers who assisted in the search and containment. All three suspects were detained and are now being investigated.