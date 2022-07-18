Two teenage boys from Manchester arrested in Burnley on suspicion of burglary

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a shop in Burnley town centre at 4am this morning, which resulted in two peopled arrested and in custody.

On arrival, officers were faced with a 15-year male from Salford, who was arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary.

Response officer PC Callum Nuttall later arrested a 13-year-old boy from Manchester, following a foot chase from the town centre up to the Tesco car park, who was detained and arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary and assault on a police officer.

Those who may have CCTV in the town centre, around Finsley Gate and up towards Tesco are asked to check their cameras between 2am and 4-15am last night (July 17th), or if you have any information which you feel might help the police investigation, then get in touch by reporting online quoting log 170 of 18 July - https://orlo.uk/Z9rO9.