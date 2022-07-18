Response officer PC Callum Nuttall later arrested a 13-year-old boy from Manchester, following a foot chase from the town centre up to the Tesco car park, who was detained and arrested on suspicion of a non-dwelling burglary and assault on a police officer.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Those who may have CCTV in the town centre, around Finsley Gate and up towards Tesco are asked to check their cameras between 2am and 4-15am last night (July 17th), or if you have any information which you feel might help the police investigation, then get in touch by reporting online quoting log 170 of 18 July - https://orlo.uk/Z9rO9.