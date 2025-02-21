A van linked to fly-tipping in Burnley has been seized as part of a joint operation between Burnley Council and local police.

Officers from Burnley Neighbourhood, working alongside the council’s Street Scene team, took action after receiving reports of illegal waste dumping in the area.

Authorities say the seizure is part of an ongoing effort to tackle fly-tipping, which not only harms the environment but also costs taxpayers money in clean-up efforts.

The offending van being taken away.

“Burnley Council and the police will not tolerate this behaviour,” a spokesperson said. “We will continue to target those who believe they are above the law.”

Residents are encouraged to report fly-tipping incidents via the Burnley Council website or the Love Clean Streets app. Each report will be assessed, with prosecutions pursued where possible.