A man from Burnley has been arrested in a police operation to target and disrupt criminality in and around a Lancashire prison.

Fylde Rural Task Force have been working with HMP Kirkham as part of ‘Operation Washer’ over the last few months to tackle an increase in organised drug drops on prison grounds. On Tuesday evening, the task force and the road crime team carried out a plain clothed operation around the prison, identifying any suspicious activity or vehicles.

The teams stopped numerous vehicles, conducted 10 stop searches and obtained several pieces of intelligence which will assist them in tackling the issue moving forward. During the evening, the roads policing team identified a vehicle which was linked to an organised drugs drop at HMP Kirkham earlier last month. The driver, a man aged 54 from Burnley, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. A spokesman for Fylde Police said: “We will continue to work with the prison, increase our presence in the area and use our stop search powers where necessary.”