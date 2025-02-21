Two men are due to appear in court this morning after police caught them attempting to burgle a house in Burnley in the early hours of the morning.

Officers, with the assistance of CCTV operators and police dog Bane, were able to track and arrest what they described as ‘prolific’ burglars.

Steven Hargreaves (44) of no fixed abode, and Daniel Shaw (43) also of no fixed abode were both charged with attempted burglary by the response investigations team. They were remanded into custody to appear in court today.