Two Nelson men charged with robbing Pendle pensioner (85)
Two men have been charged after a pensioner was robbed in her own home in Pendle.
At 3.23pm on Tuesday, officers were called to Rothesay Road, Brierfield, to reports a man armed with a knife had pushed the 85-year-old victim into her living room, before taking her purse and some cash.
Later the same day, two men from Nelson, aged 48 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men were yesterday charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
They are: Graham Banks, 48, and Kyle Ashworth, 28, both of Pine Street, Nelson. They were been remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, or anybody with information about similar incidents, is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 894 of January 24, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.