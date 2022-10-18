Two men arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Colne Muni
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Colne Municipal Theatre last night.
By Dominic Collis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers responded to reports of the suspicious behaviour on Monday night and arrested two men at the scene.
Read More
Read MoreSpecial Inspector from Burnley honoured at Lord Ferrers Awards in London for vol...
A police spokesman said: “Last night we received a report of two males trying to break into the Muni on Albert Road in Colne. The Neighbourhood team attended and found two males in the yard of the theatre who were arrested and are in custody awaiting interview.”