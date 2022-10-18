News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Two men arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Colne Muni

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Colne Municipal Theatre last night.

By Dominic Collis
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers responded to reports of the suspicious behaviour on Monday night and arrested two men at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Special Inspector from Burnley honoured at Lord Ferrers Awards in London for vol...

A police spokesman said: “Last night we received a report of two males trying to break into the Muni on Albert Road in Colne. The Neighbourhood team attended and found two males in the yard of the theatre who were arrested and are in custody awaiting interview.”

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of trying to break into Colne Muni