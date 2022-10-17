Charlotte Buffey, who has clocked up 245 hours of volunteering already this year, has worked her way up the ranks and took on the role as a Special Inspector at the age of 22, making her the youngest in Lancashire Constabulary.

She attended a ceremony at Lancaster House in London after being shortlisted for the Leadership Award at this year’s Lord Ferrers Awards, which recognise those who provide outstanding contributions to volunteering in policing. Charlotte was presented with the runners up award.

Chief Inspector Scott Boast attended the ceremony with Charlotte.

Special Inspector Charlotte Buffey

He said: “With over 170 nominations from forces across the country, this is a fantastic achievement for Charlotte, and we are incredibly proud of her. She was nominated by her peers which demonstrates just how highly thought of she is by all of those who work alongside her. It is fantastic to recognise the dedication to policing that Charlotte, and all of our volunteers, show.”

The Lord Ferrers Awards are run by the Home Office. There are eleven award categories in total and the Leadership Award is presented to those who have demonstrated a significant and sustained contribution to leadership.

Special Sergeant David Reid nominated Charlotte for the award. He said: “Charlotte is inspirational in her approach to leadership. She encourages her officers by working alongside them, leading by example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charlotte really cares about her team members. She holds one to one meetings with each of us to understand our concerns and issues and will often be on hand to offer guidance on welfare issues, as well as operational ones. She works really hard to make sure we feel valued in our roles.”

Chief Constable of Lancashire Constabulary, Chris Rowley, said: “Here in Lancashire Constabulary we are very well supported by our Special Constabulary volunteers. These exceptional and committed individuals choose to spend their spare time volunteering, providing vital support to the communities of Lancashire and keeping victims safe.