The historic facade

Stylish one-bedroom apartment sees modern meet historic in Burnley Heritage Action Zone

Located at The Foundry, this beautiful one bedroomed apartment on the first floor of the newly renovated Grade II listed building is on the market for just £115,000.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago

Benefitting from over £6.4m investment, including £5m of English Heritage Restoration UK and EU Grants, these are high quality and long lasting homes.

The Foundry is an imposing and iconic building in Burnley sitting on the River Calder. Previously a cotton factory, iron foundry and nightclub, the building has a rich history. Take a look inside.

1. Comfort

Living space and kitchen

2. Airy

The bedroom

3. Modern

The kitchen

4. Sleek

The stylish shower room

