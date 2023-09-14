Two men arrested after cannabis farm raided by police in Nelson
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a business premises at around 11-30am on Tuesday. On arrival, officers discovered approximately 245 cannabis plants and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed.
A 44 year-old man and a 25 year-old man are under arrest on suspicion of drugs and cultivating cannabis and investigations continue.
Sgt James Cooper, from Nelson Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a cannabis farm can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties as well.
“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.
If anyone has information, please contact 101 or you can report online here https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.