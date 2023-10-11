A man who drove away from police officers at high speed and ended up colliding with a metal crash barrier, has been jailed.

Shane Gengler (40) tested positive for cocaine following the pursuit on the outskirts of Burnley in the early hours of January 19th this year.

Officers from the Rural Task Force based at Rossendale, were on patrol when they saw a Ford Focus car parked in a lay-by on Crown Point Road.

They stopped and spoke to Gengler briefly and when driving away checked the vehicle on the Police National Computer – the check revealed Gengler didn’t have insurance.

As the officers returned towards the lay-by, Gengler’s car drove off in the direction of Manchester Road and then on to Crown Point Road.

When the officers illuminated their blue light, Gengler continued driving at speed on Burnley Road in the direction of Holme Chapel.

His car was seen to approach a railway bridge at speed and them travel on the wrong side of the road, passing through a red light.

In icy conditions, Gengler lost control of the car, skidded into the kerb and then collided with a metal crash barrier.

Gengler, of Ashenhurst Road, Todmorden, pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, drug driving and driving without insurance.

At Preston Crown Court he was jailed for 14 months. He was disqualified from driving for five years and seven months.

PC Nathan Jackson of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a dangerous piece of driving in icy conditions and went on for some distance.