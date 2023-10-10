Police are appealing for information after a pig’s head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque in Barnoldswick.

Officers were called to Mosley Street at 2-10pm on Sunday, October 8th to a report of a racially aggravated public order offence.

It was reported that a pig’s head had been left outside the former methodist church building.

This is being treated as a potential hate crime and efforts are ongoing to identify the individual responsible.

Police officers on patrol in Barnoldswick where a pig's head was left outside the site of a proposed mosque

No arrest has been made at this time, however police have a dedicated team of officers carrying out active enquiries. These include house to house and CCTV enquiries and visits to local butchers and abattoirs. Reassurance patrols have also been stepped up as a precaution and police are asking anyone with information or any concerns to stop an officer and speak to them.

The force have said they are in continued dialogue with partners, local councillors and faith leaders.

Inspector Claire Pearson, from the Pendle and Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I want to make it clear that we do not tolerate hate of any form and we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and they are working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“I am sure the residents of Barnoldswick will be equally as appalled by this behaviour and I want to appeal directly to them to contact the police if they have any information or footage which would assist us in our enquiries.”

Ibrar Ahmed, from the Barnoldswick Islamic Centre, said: “This incident is not aligned with the spirit of Barnoldswick, where Muslims have been an integral part of the community since the 1960s.

“The Barnoldswick Islamic Centre remains committed to fostering peace and harmony, working alongside everyone in our town to promote understanding. The Barnoldswick we know and call home is a place of friendship and respect, and together, we'll ensure it stays that way."