Lancashire Badger Group has responded to the news last week that two Burnley men had been prosecuted in connection to a “horrific” badger-baiting incident.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, Brandon Lawlor (23) of Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, was jailed for eight weeks after footage on his mobile phone caught him illegally fighting two dogs with a badger in Burnley.

Lawlor pleaded guilty to one offence contrary to the Protection of Badgers Act 1991 after he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on September 21st following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

The other man in the case was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from keeping animals for five years in February of this year.

A badger was rescued by the Lancashire Badger Group' from a snare in Burnley

Magistrates were told that police found the disturbing footage on his mobile phone on August 13th 2021 after he was being investigated - along with another man - for non-related offences.

Ian Scott, Lancashire Badger Group’s sett protection officer said: “Whilst we are pleased with the recent convictions and the abhorrent sport of badger baiting in Burnley, we have to remind ourselves that people like this pair are in the minority, we can all play a part in protecting wildlife, and compassion always wins over cruelty.”

Mr Scott then revealed more positive news from Burnley in regard to a badger that was rescued from a snare after the Lancashire Badger Group was alerted by the landowner.

He added: “Earlier this week a landowner from Burnley contacted our emergency helpline after finding a badger caught in a snare placed illegally on a badger path.

“Our volunteer response team attended and through our skill and knowledge, we were able to safely capture and whisk Brock off to the vets. Thankfully the snare had not cut into the badger and whilst under anaesthetic the snare was removed. Brock spent a couple of nights in rehab and he was safely released back into the wild.