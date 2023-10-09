News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Lancashire Badger Group says compassion will always win over cruelty after convictions for badger-baiting in Burnley

Lancashire Badger Group has responded to the news last week that two Burnley men had been prosecuted in connection to a “horrific” badger-baiting incident.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As revealed in the Burnley Express, Brandon Lawlor (23) of Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, was jailed for eight weeks after footage on his mobile phone caught him illegally fighting two dogs with a badger in Burnley.

Lawlor pleaded guilty to one offence contrary to the Protection of Badgers Act 1991 after he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on September 21st following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other man in the case was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from keeping animals for five years in February of this year.

Most Popular
A badger was rescued by the Lancashire Badger Group' from a snare in BurnleyA badger was rescued by the Lancashire Badger Group' from a snare in Burnley
A badger was rescued by the Lancashire Badger Group' from a snare in Burnley

Magistrates were told that police found the disturbing footage on his mobile phone on August 13th 2021 after he was being investigated - along with another man - for non-related offences.

Read More
Former Burnley jockey jailed after badger baiting footage is found on mobile pho...

Ian Scott, Lancashire Badger Group’s sett protection officer said: “Whilst we are pleased with the recent convictions and the abhorrent sport of badger baiting in Burnley, we have to remind ourselves that people like this pair are in the minority, we can all play a part in protecting wildlife, and compassion always wins over cruelty.”

Mr Scott then revealed more positive news from Burnley in regard to a badger that was rescued from a snare after the Lancashire Badger Group was alerted by the landowner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Earlier this week a landowner from Burnley contacted our emergency helpline after finding a badger caught in a snare placed illegally on a badger path.

“Our volunteer response team attended and through our skill and knowledge, we were able to safely capture and whisk Brock off to the vets. Thankfully the snare had not cut into the badger and whilst under anaesthetic the snare was removed. Brock spent a couple of nights in rehab and he was safely released back into the wild.

“Wildlife needs our help, if members of the public know of persons involved in badger baiting they can report them to Lancashire Police 101, Lancashire Badger Group (0844 870 7908) or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.”