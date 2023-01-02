Reports were made of the criminal activity, and, thanks to a diligent member of the public, officers were able to identify and locate one of those they believed were responsible and, assisted by officers from South Rural Task Force, GMP and the RSPCA, they attended an address in Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They seized a vehicle, tools and a number of dogs have been taken into police control to be checked by the RSPCA.

A tip off from a member of the public helped police to track down three males they believe are responsible for attacking an active badger sett in the Ribble Valley.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and we continue to work with the RSPCA and Badger Trust to take all the action we can to target and stop those who mistreat any animal.