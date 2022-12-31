28 images as Burnley fans brave a cold Friday night in Stoke to see their side claim a fifth straight win

Burnley fans were out in force once again as thousands brought 2022 to a close with a trip to Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium.

A sold-out away end, with 2,557 supporters housed in a section of the Caldwell Construction Stand, watched the Championship league leaders win for a fifth time on the bounce.

Midfielder Josh Cullen scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute to restore Burnley’s three-point lead at the top-of-the-table and open up a 14-point chasm over third place Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking about the backing so far this season, defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who had a loan spell with the Potters last term, said: “They help us out, we really appreciate their support and there is a real connection between us.

“I enjoy playing in front of them every week, you can always hear them and even when we may have our backs against the walls, you feel them behind you."

Were you pictured in the stands by our pitch-side photographer?

1 Burnley's fans Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport

