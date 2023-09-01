News you can trust since 1877
Three to appear at court following incidents during Burnley FC v Manchester City match at Turf Moor

Three people are set to appear at court following incidents during the recent fixture between Burnley Football Club and Manchester City at Turf Moor.
By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:30 BST

During the game there were several incidents of unacceptable behaviour, including an individual entering the pitch, an item being thrown onto the pitch which hit a Manchester City player and a steward being assaulted.

Following enquiries carried out by Lancashire Police and Burnley Football Club, the following people have either been charged or summonsed to appear at court.

Elliott Littlefair (18) of Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, has been charged with Section 4 Football Offences Act 1991 - Entering a playing area. He is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 7th.

Three people will appear in court following disorder at Turf Moor during the Burnley Football Club versus Manchester City Premier League match

Joshua Newbon (20) of Schofield Street, Heywood, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with common assault.

Christopher Brooks (30) of Sandy Lane, Accrington, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with Common Assault and Section 2 Football Offences Act 1991 - Throw missile onto playing area.

Supt Andrea Barrow, from Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the overwhelming majority of people go to the football to enjoy themselves and support their team, and genuine fans will have been appalled by recent events.

“We will continue to work with Burnley Football Club to ensure all fans have an enjoyable and safe day at the football. Anyone who engages in disorderly or violent behaviour should expect to face criminal charges and a football banning order.”