Three people are set to appear at court following incidents during the recent fixture between Burnley Football Club and Manchester City at Turf Moor.

During the game there were several incidents of unacceptable behaviour, including an individual entering the pitch, an item being thrown onto the pitch which hit a Manchester City player and a steward being assaulted.

Following enquiries carried out by Lancashire Police and Burnley Football Club, the following people have either been charged or summonsed to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliott Littlefair (18) of Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, has been charged with Section 4 Football Offences Act 1991 - Entering a playing area. He is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 7th.

Three people will appear in court following disorder at Turf Moor during the Burnley Football Club versus Manchester City Premier League match

Joshua Newbon (20) of Schofield Street, Heywood, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with common assault.

Christopher Brooks (30) of Sandy Lane, Accrington, has been summonsed to appear before magistrates at a later date charged with Common Assault and Section 2 Football Offences Act 1991 - Throw missile onto playing area.

Supt Andrea Barrow, from Lancashire Police, said: “We know that the overwhelming majority of people go to the football to enjoy themselves and support their team, and genuine fans will have been appalled by recent events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad