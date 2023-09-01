News you can trust since 1877
Calico Homes launch biggest ever customer survey in Burnley

Calico Homes has launched its biggest every survey of customers’ opinions, so that customer feedback can influence and inform decisions about services and spending for the years ahead.
By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:12 BST

The ‘Make it happen’ survey will be sent to more than 5,000 homes, by email or post and can be completed online or using a printed survey form.

Customers will be able to feedback on topics such as investment in homes, safety in communities, and value for money.

Everyone who completes the ‘Make it happen’ survey will be entered into a prize draw to win £500, which will be drawn after the closing date of October 8th.

Calico Homes has launched a ‘Make it happen’ survey which will be sent to more than 5,000 homesCalico Homes has launched a ‘Make it happen’ survey which will be sent to more than 5,000 homes
Calico Homes has launched a ‘Make it happen’ survey which will be sent to more than 5,000 homes

Vicki Webb, managing director of Calico Homes, said: “We know there’s always room for improvement, and we’re committed to giving our customers every opportunity to work with us to decide how their rent is best spent, and to make a real difference to their lives, homes, neighbourhoods and the wider community.

“Over the next five years we’re investing more than £25m. in improving people’s homes, but it’s only with our customers’ involvement that we can make sure decisions like these have the greatest impact where it’s most needed.

“When you get the survey, please take five minutes out of your day to tell us what matters most to you and let’s make it happen together.”

Calico Homes will also be launching a new Customer Experience Network, where customers can be actively involved in making decisions and improving Calico’s services.

In the Burnley area, these services also include ‘Calico Enterprise’ skills, training and employability schemes, ‘Calico Gateway’ help for people who are homeless, and the ‘SafeNet’ domestic abuse support and refuge.

