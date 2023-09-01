Calico Homes has launched its biggest every survey of customers’ opinions, so that customer feedback can influence and inform decisions about services and spending for the years ahead.

The ‘Make it happen’ survey will be sent to more than 5,000 homes, by email or post and can be completed online or using a printed survey form.

Customers will be able to feedback on topics such as investment in homes, safety in communities, and value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone who completes the ‘Make it happen’ survey will be entered into a prize draw to win £500, which will be drawn after the closing date of October 8th.

Calico Homes has launched a ‘Make it happen’ survey which will be sent to more than 5,000 homes

Vicki Webb, managing director of Calico Homes, said: “We know there’s always room for improvement, and we’re committed to giving our customers every opportunity to work with us to decide how their rent is best spent, and to make a real difference to their lives, homes, neighbourhoods and the wider community.

“Over the next five years we’re investing more than £25m. in improving people’s homes, but it’s only with our customers’ involvement that we can make sure decisions like these have the greatest impact where it’s most needed.

“When you get the survey, please take five minutes out of your day to tell us what matters most to you and let’s make it happen together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calico Homes will also be launching a new Customer Experience Network, where customers can be actively involved in making decisions and improving Calico’s services.