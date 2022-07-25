Three murder suspects arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Crawshawbooth have been released

Officers were called to a property in Spring Street at around 10-20pm on March 1 by the Ambulance Service after 38-year-old Lisa Price was found with head injuries inside an address.

Lisa was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Price's death is no longer being treated as suspicious

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, were arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed while officers carried out further enquiries.

Those enquiries have now been concluded, and Lisa’s death is no longer being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.