Three men have been charged with drug offences in Burnley.

Yesterday (Saturday) officers from Lancashire Police’s East Division Targeted Crime Unit carried out warrants at addresses in Burnley as part of ongoing work to crackdown on the supply of Class A drugs in the town.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, William Greaves (57) of Kent Street, Mohsin Ahmed (27) of Gordon Street and Zeeshan Khan (27) of Saxon Street, were charged with conspiring to supply heroin and conspiring to supply crack cocaine. They were remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court yesterday.