A criminal gang, including five people from Burnley and Brierfield, who smuggled drugs into prison, have been jailed for more than 50 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prison nurse was one of 15 members of the gang sentenced after an investigation by the Lancashire Police exploitation team, which uncovered the network and took the gang down. A raid on nurse Kiera Burton’s home address and car in Farington, found items, including a pair of shoes, with hollowed out soles, as well as SIM cards, mobile phones and cash.

She had been rumbled after she was stopped and searched on her way into work at HMP Preston and found with drugs and sim cards on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five people from Burnley and Brierfield were part of a gang jailed for more than 50 years after being found guilty of smuggling drugs into jail

The gang also used sophisticated drones to deliver parcels of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, ketamine and spice, which were dropped into the prison yards. Another tactic involved a serving prisoner claiming to be unwell so they were taken to hospital where they would pick up packages of drugs and phones left for them in the toilets. Evidence was gathered to show drugs were also brought into jail in children’s clothing on prison visits.

The investigation began into the drug supply of Stinton Glover and Eric Taylor where billing for Glover’s mobile phone showed two of the top contacts were prisoners inside Lancaster Farms prison. Further enquiries uncovered the rest of the criminal network with the part of the illicit operation run from inside prison coordinated by inmates Jonathan Royal and Danny Ryder. The OCG were sentenced at Preston Crown Court today (Friday, March 21st)

Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation Team, said: “This was a sophisticated criminal gang involving both serving prisoners and people on the outside smuggling drugs and other contraband like mobile phones and sim cards on a regular basis into prisons using a variety of different methods. We will continue to work with our partners in the prison service to tackle drug supply and target anyone involved.

“Criminals who think they can carry on with their illicit operations behind bars should think again – this case shows that we will dismantle criminal gangs operating inside and outside of prison, disrupt their activity and pursue offenders and put them before the courts. I am grateful to colleagues in the prison service and at the Crown Prosecution Service in what was a very complex investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stinton Glover

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

If you believe that someone may be involved in drugs activity in your area, you can report it to police by calling 101. Alternatively, you can report it via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report your concerns anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. If you think someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

The Burnley people convicted are as follows: Eric Taylor (39) of Haven Street, sentenced to four years, three months. Stinton Glover (32) of Hargreaves Street, sentenced to five years. Deborah Ingram (53) of Pembroke Street, sentenced to one year, two months. Sean Mortimer (47) of Windermere Avenue, sentenced to five years, 10 months. Michael Royal of Quaker Drive, Brierfield, (33) sentenced to two years, nine months