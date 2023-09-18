Three arrested following burglary in Nelson
Three people have been arrested following a burglary in Nelson.
Officers were called to an address in the Southfield area just after midnight this morning to reports of a burglary in progress. Two men and a woman were arrested nearby.
A 31-year-old-man, from Nelson, a 29-year-old man from Burnley, and a 31-year-old woman, from Burnley, are all being questioned on suspicion of burglary.
Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crack down on residential burglary.
Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and support victims of crime.