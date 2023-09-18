News you can trust since 1877
Three arrested following burglary in Nelson

Three people have been arrested following a burglary in Nelson.
By John Deehan
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST
Officers were called to an address in the Southfield area just after midnight this morning to reports of a burglary in progress. Two men and a woman were arrested nearby.

A 31-year-old-man, from Nelson, a 29-year-old man from Burnley, and a 31-year-old woman, from Burnley, are all being questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Three people are currently being questioned following a burglary in the Southfield area of PendleThree people are currently being questioned following a burglary in the Southfield area of Pendle
Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crack down on residential burglary.

Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and support victims of crime.