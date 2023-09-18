Three people have been arrested following a burglary in Nelson.

Officers were called to an address in the Southfield area just after midnight this morning to reports of a burglary in progress. Two men and a woman were arrested nearby.

A 31-year-old-man, from Nelson, a 29-year-old man from Burnley, and a 31-year-old woman, from Burnley, are all being questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Three people are currently being questioned following a burglary in the Southfield area of Pendle

Lancashire Constabulary recently launched Op Defender, a force-wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crack down on residential burglary.