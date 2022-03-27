Three arrested and three taken to hospital following 'incident' in Clitheroe town centre

Three arrests were also made after police were called to King Street at 10-10pm. All three are currently still in custody.

Officers are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information or any footage of it, to contact them on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting log number LC-20220326-1537.

Police are appealing for witnesses