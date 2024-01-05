News you can trust since 1877
Three arrested after drugs raids in Colne

Three people have been arrested following two separate drugs raids in Colne.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
During the operation, carried out by Pendle neighbourhood police officers and the Pendle Task Force, two properties were searched and a quantity of drugs and paraphernalia were found at each of the addresses.

A 38-year-old man from Colne, a 38-year-old woman from Colne, and a 58-year-old man from Colne, were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A. All have been released on bail as investigations continue.

Three people have been released on bail while investigations continueThree people have been released on bail while investigations continue
Insp. James Cooper from Pendle Police said, “Drugs can have a serious impact on our communities and the work carried out yesterday sends a clear message that we will not tolerate drugs in our county.

“I would ask that residents continue to report their issues and concerns to us so we can take action and tackle these problems.”

Anyone concerned about crime in their area should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.