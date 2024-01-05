If you can make it through this photo gallery without saying ‘aww’ at least once, you’ve probably got a heart of stone.

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is asking pup lovers from across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to come and take a look at the loving canines they currently have up for adoption.

There’s no need to make an appointment at the sanctuary, which is open from Thursday to Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving home, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

1 . Stan Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 5 years 0 month Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Hamish and Tristan Breed: Jack Russell X Chi Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 8 years 9 months Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Hazel Breed: Greyhound Sex: Female Age: 4 years 6 months Photo: NA Photo Sales