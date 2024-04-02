A third man has been arrested following a fatal collision in Brierfield.

Police were called to Colne Road at 8-31pm on Sunday following reports a BMW M5 had struck a pedestrian and then collided with a wall, close to a bus stop.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, officers arrested a 34-year-old man, from Brierfield, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. As reported previously, a 28-year-old man from Brierfield and a 40-year-old man from Manchester were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are still very much with his loved ones. Although we have now arrested three people, our investigation is very much ongoing. With that in mind, I would ask for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage which captures the BMW M5 in Brierfield prior to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible.”