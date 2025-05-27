Suspected brothel shut down in Pendle after police raid
Officers from Lancashire Police’s Operation Prosper team, supported by Neighbourhood Policing Officers, responded after concerns were raised by residents.
A 35-year-old Romanian man and a 35-year-old Romanian woman were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. They are currently being held in separate Immigration Removal Centres and are awaiting deportation from the UK.
Police say the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal activity and protect vulnerable individuals.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Sex workers can be extremely vulnerable and are often the subject of exploitation. We take reports of this nature seriously and are committed to safeguarding those at risk.”
Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicions. Information can be passed to police by calling 101 or, if preferred, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.