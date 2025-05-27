Cocaine-fuelled driver who killed three-year-old Burnley girl in van-tram crash jailed

A man has been jailed for 12 years after causing the death of a three-year-old girl from Burnley in a cocaine-fuelled crash in Manchester.

Little Louisa Palmisano – known as Lulu – had been walking hand in hand with her parents when a van driven by 36-year-old Rawal Rehman struck a tram and then mounted the pavement, hitting the family. Lulu suffered fatal injuries and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

The collision happened at around 10am on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the junction of Nicholas Street and Mosley Street in Manchester city centre.

Rehman, who had taken 20 lines of cocaine in the hours before the crash after spending the night visiting massage parlours, fled the scene in a taxi, abandoning his van and leaving behind crucial evidence.

At Manchester Crown Court today, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 13 years and six months.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Abbie Clarke said: “Rawal Rehman was in no fit state to drive that morning, yet he recklessly chose to get behind the wheel of his van after a cocaine binge. His actions have caused absolute devastation for one family and shocked our entire community.”

Rehman ignored stop signs and tram warnings before driving into the path of an oncoming tram, which then pushed the van onto the pavement on Booth Street. Witnesses rushed to help, but Lulu’s injuries were too severe.

Rehman was tracked down by police using documents found in the van and arrested two days later. In interviews, he initially denied his driving was dangerous, but later pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Clarke added: “After the collision, Rehman fled the scene in a taxi, not willing to face the consequences of his selfish actions. Today our thoughts are with Lulu’s family – and we hope the sentence handed down offers them some solace as they mourn the tragic loss of their young daughter.”

In a powerful victim impact statement read out in court, Lulu’s family said: "Today marks another deeply emotional moment in our journey since the loss of our beloved daughter, Louisa – our precious Lulu. The sentencing hearing has brought a measure of legal closure, but nothing can fill the void left by her absence.

"Lulu was our only child and the centre of our world. Her joyful spirit, vivid imagination, and kind heart touched everyone who knew her. At just three years old, she brought more light and love than we ever thought possible. Her life was full of promise, and her loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.

"No parent should ever have to witness the death of their child. The impact of that single, devastating moment has rippled through every part of our existence, emotionally, physically, and financially. Our lives have changed beyond recognition. And yet, in the midst of that sorrow, we have also experienced extraordinary compassion.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those who have stood with us during this most harrowing time. Greater Manchester Police have shown unwavering professionalism, diligence, and empathy throughout this investigation. We are especially thankful for the officers who handled Lulu’s case with such care and humanity. Their commitment to seeking justice on her behalf has meant more than we can ever fully express.

"We are also profoundly grateful to the medical professionals, victim support services, and the various organisations who have offered us kindness, resources, and a safe space to grieve. Your support has helped to hold us up in our darkest moments. To those who have walked beside us—whether through words, actions, or quiet presence – thank you. You have made a difference.

"Though no sentence can undo the pain of what happened, we hope that today’s proceedings serve as a recognition of the gravity of our loss and the deep impact it has had on our family. This is not about retribution, but about honouring Lulu’s life and the love we will always carry for her.

"We remain united in our grief and in our love. Lulu’s memory lives on in us – in every act of kindness, in every moment of courage, and in every step we take forward. We will continue to speak her name, to celebrate who she was, and to ensure that her light is never forgotten."

Det. Insp. Andrew Page, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We extend our deepest condolences to Lulu's family during this incredibly difficult time. What they have had to go through as a family is incomprehensible.

“This was a tragic incident in which a young girl sadly lost her life. Instead of facing up to the consequences of his actions, Rehman decided to flee the scene and avoided the authorities for two days.

“In his police interview, he accepted that he had been driving at the time of the collision but claimed his driving had not been dangerous. When asked about fleeing the scene, he claimed to have panicked.

“Rehman’s callous actions on that fatal day have changed a family’s lives forever. This tragedy was completely avoidable and Rehman must now face the consequences of his actions.”