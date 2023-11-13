The continued anti-social behaviour crackdown in the Queensgate area of Burnley has now seen motorists targeted.

Last week, police were joined by ticket enforcement officers on patrol, resulting in several parking tickets being issued to cars parked inappropriately. Officers also carried out speed gun checks along Colne Road and Briercliffe Road.

In total, three parking tickets were issued and eight speeding tickets were issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit.

Three parking tickets and eight speeding tickets were issued by officers in Queensgate, Burnley.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Rob Grey, said: “We are continuing to work closely with our partners to carry out activity around community concerns raised to us.

“We are committed to engaging with our communities and would encourage people to keep reporting issues to us by taking our Lancashire Talking survey. They can also sign up to In The Know to receive updates about your area.”