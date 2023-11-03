Update as Burnley Council and police drive out antisocial behaviour from Queensgate

The police have issued an update on their crackdown on antisocial behaviour in Queensgate.

Officers embarked on a multi-agency initiative in October in partnership with Burnley Council to tackle nuisance behaviour in the Burnley ward.

They carried our speed checks and found three cars speeding and one person without a seatbelt. Appropriate actions were taken.

The police went on patrol with Ticket Enforcement Officers, resulting in seven tickets for parking violations and another for parking in a bus stop.

They also carried out a test purchasing operation that uncovered illicit children’s toys and more than 280 tobacco products, which were seized. This effort also led to the discovery of a quantity of Class B drugs, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.