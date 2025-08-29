A children’s social worker said he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response from family, friends and the people of Burnley after his car was vandalised, causing almost £2,000 worth of damage.

Darren Tahir was horrified to discover his BMW 2 Series covered in deep scratches, and offensive graffiti scratched onto the bonnet, on Tuesday morning.

Unable to use his car for work to transport vulnerable young people, due to the nature of the damage, Darren faced a second blow when the cheapest quote he could obtain for repairs came in at £1,750. Keen to help her dad, Darren’s daughter Amelia stepped in and set up a justgiving page that has raised £1,300 in less than 24 hours.

An image of the damage caused by vandals to Burnley social worker Darren Tahir's car

Touched by the response Darren, who has worked for many years as a door supervisor at a variety of venues in Burnley, said: “I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported me and shown such kindness and generosity. It means more than words can say.

“The generosity of family, friends, neighbours and even complete strangers has been humbling and heart warming and a few local businesses have even reached out offering their advice and support.

“It’s been a difficult experience and nothing like this has ever happened to me before. I’ve never had any trouble. The kindness shown has lifted a weight from my shoulders and renewed my faith in the goodness of people. It has also reminded me of the strength of community spirit and the compassion that exists within it. And it shows that, even in the hardest of times, hope and the community will always shine through.”

The vehicle was damaged sometime in the early hours, possibly after 3am, on Tuesday, August 26th, after the Bank Holiday weekend in the Pike Hill or Brunshaw area, close to what used to be known as Brunshaw shops on Brunshaw Avenue. Darren has asked for residents in the area to check their CCTV and ring doorbell cameras in a bid to identify the culprits.

Darren added: “Anyone information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 04/148699/25. If you could like to make a donation to the fund to help Darren please click HERE.