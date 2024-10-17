Silent Crime: Government backs Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw's call for new powers on 'endemic' illegal e-bike use following death of Burnley grandad
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw urged ministers to create clearer rules that give more powers to police officers.
It comes after Burnley grandad Bart O'Hare (86) died from injuries sustained in a collision in Accrington Road in March. The incident occurred just one day after a 13-year-old girl was seriously harmed by an off-road vehicle.
Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson MP has confirmed that the Government will “give police the powers they need to tackle the dangerous and antisocial use of e-vehicles off the streets for good, so that they will be able to quickly destroy those that they seize from offenders”.
Ministers confirmed that further information on specific legislation will be set out in due course.
PCC Grunshaw said: "I'm pleased that the Government has made clear its intentions for new legislation that gives our officers the powers and backing to tackle the very real dangers posed by illegally driven e-bikes, e-scooters and similar vehicles. Incidents here in Lancashire and across the country show the consequences of the reckless use of what can become deadly weapons.
"It is an issue raised with me wherever I go across the county, by members of the public, stakeholders and officers alike. Their illegal use has become endemic, and commissioners and mayors with oversight of policing across the country are facing the same challenges.
"From the rapid seizure and disposal of illegally driven e-vehicles, through to stronger punishment for anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity relating to their use, there are a number of ways that the Government can make a real difference for communities across Lancashire and help tackle this issue once and for all.
"I'm looking forward to future proposals from the Government and will continue to work on a national and regional level to ensure that officers have the powers and backing they need to respond to issues around e-bikes and e-scooters, and keep people safe.
“As the public’s voice in policing, I will continue to lobby for stronger laws that help deliver the best possible policing service for the people of Lancashire."