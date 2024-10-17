Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Government is backing a call for stronger laws to tackle the antisocial use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw urged ministers to create clearer rules that give more powers to police officers.

It comes after Burnley grandad Bart O'Hare (86) died from injuries sustained in a collision in Accrington Road in March. The incident occurred just one day after a 13-year-old girl was seriously harmed by an off-road vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson MP has confirmed that the Government will “give police the powers they need to tackle the dangerous and antisocial use of e-vehicles off the streets for good, so that they will be able to quickly destroy those that they seize from offenders”.

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw with officers.

Ministers confirmed that further information on specific legislation will be set out in due course.

PCC Grunshaw said: "I'm pleased that the Government has made clear its intentions for new legislation that gives our officers the powers and backing to tackle the very real dangers posed by illegally driven e-bikes, e-scooters and similar vehicles. Incidents here in Lancashire and across the country show the consequences of the reckless use of what can become deadly weapons.

"It is an issue raised with me wherever I go across the county, by members of the public, stakeholders and officers alike. Their illegal use has become endemic, and commissioners and mayors with oversight of policing across the country are facing the same challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the rapid seizure and disposal of illegally driven e-vehicles, through to stronger punishment for anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity relating to their use, there are a number of ways that the Government can make a real difference for communities across Lancashire and help tackle this issue once and for all.

"I'm looking forward to future proposals from the Government and will continue to work on a national and regional level to ensure that officers have the powers and backing they need to respond to issues around e-bikes and e-scooters, and keep people safe.

“As the public’s voice in policing, I will continue to lobby for stronger laws that help deliver the best possible policing service for the people of Lancashire."