Shoppers warned to be on their guard for 'pick-pockets' in Burnley town centre's Primark store

Shoppers in Burnley’s Primark store have been warned to be on the look-out for a gang of ‘pick-pockets.’

By Sue Plunkett
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:28 am - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:28 am

The thieves are helping themselves to mobile phones that people have on show in their coat pockets, police have warned.

PCSO Lee Tyler said: "While we are working to identify the suspects we would like to urge shoppers not to leave their phones in an easily accessible pocket or even in an open bag that could also be an easy target."

The pick pockets' warning comes after a spate of burglaries at other businesses in the town centre, including The Craft shop at the bottom of Manchester Road and the former Car Phone Warehouse in Active Way where raiders made off with a large quantity of tools.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact policeon 101 quoting Log references LC-20221003-1225 for Manchester Road and LC-20221005-0173 for Active Way.