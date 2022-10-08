The thieves are helping themselves to mobile phones that people have on show in their coat pockets, police have warned.

PCSO Lee Tyler said: "While we are working to identify the suspects we would like to urge shoppers not to leave their phones in an easily accessible pocket or even in an open bag that could also be an easy target."

Shoppers in Burnley's Primark store have been warned to be on the look-out for a gang of ‘pick-pockets.’

The pick pockets' warning comes after a spate of burglaries at other businesses in the town centre, including The Craft shop at the bottom of Manchester Road and the former Car Phone Warehouse in Active Way where raiders made off with a large quantity of tools.