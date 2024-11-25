Seven arrested as part of £350,000 prescription drugs theft probe in East Lancashire
Officers executed search warrants in Nelson, Barnoldswick and Blackburn this morning (Monday) and seized mobile phones, a quantity of Class B and Class C drugs, cash and designer items.
The following were arrested and remain in custody:
A 32-year-old woman from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;
A 29-year-old man from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;
A 32-year-old woman from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering;
A 23-year-old man from Barnoldswick, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering;
A 21-year-old from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;
A 24-year-old from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of who was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;
A 35-year-old from Blackburn arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.
The investigation relates to the reported theft of prescription drugs from two pharmacies in Pendle and Rossendale totalling £350,000.
DS Josh Boswell, of Burnley CID, said: “I welcome these arrests which are the result of the tenacity of the investigation team and mark a significant point in what remains a complex investigation.”