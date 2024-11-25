Seven arrested as part of £350,000 prescription drugs theft probe in East Lancashire

By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:27 BST

Police have arrested five men and two women as part of an investigation into theft of prescription drugs from pharmacies in East Lancashire.

Officers executed search warrants in Nelson, Barnoldswick and Blackburn this morning (Monday) and seized mobile phones, a quantity of Class B and Class C drugs, cash and designer items.

The following were arrested and remain in custody:

A 32-year-old woman from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;

Police have arrested five men and two women as part of an investigation into theft of prescription drugs from pharmacies in East Lancashire

A 29-year-old man from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;

A 32-year-old woman from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering;

A 23-year-old man from Barnoldswick, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee, conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs and money laundering;

A 21-year-old from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;

A 24-year-old from Nelson, arrested on suspicion of who was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs;

A 35-year-old from Blackburn arrested on suspicion of theft by an employee and conspiracy to supply Class B and C drugs.

The investigation relates to the reported theft of prescription drugs from two pharmacies in Pendle and Rossendale totalling £350,000.

DS Josh Boswell, of Burnley CID, said: “I welcome these arrests which are the result of the tenacity of the investigation team and mark a significant point in what remains a complex investigation.”

