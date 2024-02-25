Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section 60 order was put in place overnight Saturday covering the area from Every Street towards Netherfield Road, and then towards Arthur Street and Broadway. It was in response to reports of groups of youths being involved in disorder with baseball bats in and around Sagar Street and Broadway.

The use of a Section 60 order gives police officers the power to search people for weapons without needing their usual grounds to suspect each person searched

A police spokesman said: “Sometimes our stop and search powers aren’t enough. The enhanced Section 60 order allowed us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion where we believed incidents involving serious violence may take place.

“Between 7.35pm yesterday and 7am today, our officers conducted 25 stop and searches under Section 60. No weapons were found during those searches.

“We thank the public in that area of Nelson for their co-operation and understanding in this matter. It is important we worked with the community to reduce the threat of disorder. We do ask parents to be aware of where their children are and what they might have been involved in, to help avoid similar situations. Extra officers will be on patrol in the Nelson town centre area today and tonight.

“If anyone has any concerns about what has happened or of potential disorder, please speak to one of the officers. They will be happy to talk to you.