Over the past couple of months, there has been a rise in reports from the community about anti-social behaviour in the castle grounds in Clitheroe. In response to the information, PCSO Caroline Pemberton, from the Ribble Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, conducted a joint patrol with Burnley Boys and Girls Club.

Throughout the course of the evening, the team dispersed groups of youths and engaged positively with a high number of those youths. This included conversations about ASB and the effects it can have on the local residents, most of the youths were pleasant and willing to engage in the conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police will continue to do work collaboratively with key partners to further build those relationships and keep the Ribble Valley a safe place to live and visit.

Ribble Valley neighbourhood police team with partners from Burnley Boys and Girls Club

Anti-social behaviour underpins a lot of the work neighbourhood teams carry out on a daily basis.

Police work with a number of partners including local authority and organisations to break the cycle of anti-social behaviour, and where possible support those who need it; however, it can sometimes escalate, and this is when it becomes a criminal offence and stronger action ensues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Kevin Day, of Ribble Valley neighbourhood policing team said: “We know that anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on our residents and visitors, the evening’s activity had been made possible off the back of intelligence given to us by the community, and working with local partners.

“We will continue to work with you to tackle crime and keep you safe, please sign up to Lancashire Talking to have your say on the matters that mean the most to you.”

Graham Vernon, from Burnley Boys and Girls Club said: “We are all very passionate about the area and making it a safer place for residents. We want to support the communities and mitigate anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad