The video, produced by Burnley-based mental health support group Casual Minds Matter CIC, features Colne man Jack Tustin (19) performing a cover of the Billie Eilish track ‘TV’.

Jack and his supporters hope the video will raise awareness of mental health issues across East Lancashire, and the help that is available.

Dave Burnett, director at Casual Minds Matter, said: “Jack’s story began after he posted himself performing a track by Billie Eilish called 'TV' on his Facebook page.

Directors at Casual Minds Matter, Dave Burnett and Justin Pate. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We decided we could do a video promoting both mental health, suicide awareness and Casual Minds Matter CIC itself. The cast is made up from people who either worked for or have been helped by the charity, plus their friends and family.

“Filmed on location in the White Lion, the CMM offices and Holmes Mill, Clitheroe, the video tells the story of a young lad battling depression, in with the wrong crowd, drinking, gambling and doing drugs.

“The story follows his attempt at ending his life, seeking help with Casual Minds Matter, his recovery into a new life as a singer and reconciliation with his girlfriend whom in real life he is now engaged to with a baby on the way. A fictional tale with lots of non-fiction in it.”

A special screening of the video will be launched at the home of Casual Minds Matter in Ormerod Street, Burnley, on Wednesday February 15th at 7pm.