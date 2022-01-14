Ribble Valley police patrolling anti-social hotspots call on public's help
Ribble Valley police are urging the public to report any anti-social behaviour as they hit hotspots across the borough this weekend.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:00 pm
Officers have already being stopped in Castle Street, Clitheroe, tonight after reports of eggs being thrown at passing vehicles.
PCSOs Sian Coffey and Caroline Pemberton will be making their way around various locations throughout the evening and are asking people to comment on the Ribble Valley Police Facebook page if they have any anti-social behaviour hotspots they want monitored.
If anybody sees anything suspicious, they can call police on 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/SeNpf