Drivers stopped as police launch crackdown in Ribble Valley's speeding hotspots
Motorists have been stopped by police during a crackdown aimed at tackling speeding offences.
In response to concerns from members of the public, RIbble Valley police offiers launched the clampdown in Mellor and Wilpshire.
Drivers who were exceeding the speed limit through the villages were stopped and spoken to.
PCSO Jarrett and PC Grant, of Ribble Valley Police, said: "In response to your comments regarding speeding in your local areas, we have picked a few of your suggestions of hotspots and spent the morning stopping and speaking to drivers who were exceeding the speed limit. We visited Whalley Road at Wilpshire and Mellor Lane.
"One driver was stopped and dealt with accordingly regarding his manner of driving, doing a considerable 48mph in a 30mph zone. We have also made note of various other registrations, and they will be hearing from us in due course!
"We will continue to acknowledge your concerns regarding speeding and do what we can to minimise this issue."