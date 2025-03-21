Prolific Pendle shoplifter jailed

A prolific shoplifter who carried out a string of shoplifting offences in Pendle has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a report of a shoplifting on North Valley Retail Park, Colne, in September where they arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.

Earlier this week, Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article. He also received a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences, with the following conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axis Robertson

Not to enter Sainsburys, North Valley Road, Colne.

Not to enter TK MAXX, North Valley Road, Colne.

Not to enter LIDL, North Valley Road, Colne.

Not to enter Pets At Home, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.

Not to enter ASDA, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.

Not to enter DFS, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.

Not to enter Poundland, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.

Not to enter B&M, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.

Not to enter Booths, Halstead Lane, Barrowford.

Not to enter Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson.

Not to enter LIDL, Rigby Street, Nelson.

Not to enter SPAR Shop, Leeds Road, Nelson.

Not to enter Farmfoods, Leeds Road, Nelson.

Not to enter Home Bargains, Admiral Shopping Centre, Nelson

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders