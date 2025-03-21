Prolific Pendle shoplifter jailed
Police were called to a report of a shoplifting on North Valley Retail Park, Colne, in September where they arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.
Earlier this week, Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article. He also received a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences, with the following conditions:
- Not to enter Sainsburys, North Valley Road, Colne.
- Not to enter TK MAXX, North Valley Road, Colne.
- Not to enter LIDL, North Valley Road, Colne.
- Not to enter Pets At Home, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.
- Not to enter ASDA, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.
- Not to enter DFS, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.
- Not to enter Poundland, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.
- Not to enter B&M, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne.
- Not to enter Booths, Halstead Lane, Barrowford.
- Not to enter Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson.
- Not to enter LIDL, Rigby Street, Nelson.
- Not to enter SPAR Shop, Leeds Road, Nelson.
- Not to enter Farmfoods, Leeds Road, Nelson.
- Not to enter Home Bargains, Admiral Shopping Centre, Nelson
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders