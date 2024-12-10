Amy Barnes of Newfield Drive, Nelson, has been given a CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting

A woman from Nelson has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Amy Barnes (28) of Newfield Drive, Nelson, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting.

Barnes was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court on the 10th December 2024, with the following conditions:

Prohibited from entering: Farm Foods, Market Street, Colne, Sainsbury’s, Windy Bank, Colne, Aldi, North Valley Retail Park, Colne, LIDL, North Valley Retail Park, Colne, NISA, Skipton Road, Colne, B and M, Corporation Street, Colne, Matalan, North Valley Retail Park, Colne, One Stop Shop, Netherfield Road, Nelson, SPAR, Manchester Road, Nelson, Lidl, Rigby Street, Nelson, Home Bargains, 11 Leeds Road, Nelson, Asda Stores, Swinden Retail Park, Corporation Street, Colne, Morrisons, Pendle Street, Nelson, Marks and Spencer, St James Street, Burnley.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

“The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime.”