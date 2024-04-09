Police who launched manhunt for a suspect with links to Burnley after the death of a young mum in Bradford make an arrest
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 25-year-old man from Oldham has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The arrest was made in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 9 April) in the Aylesbury area.
Members of the public and the media have been thanked for widely sharing appeals for information in relation to the death of Kulsuma Akter (27) who was from Oldham. Kulsuma died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford last Saturday. Kulsuma was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed. Due to police having contact with Kulsuma prior to her death, West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
It was also confirmed yesterday afternoon that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and he remains in police custody.