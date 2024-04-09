Members of the public and the media have been thanked for widely sharing appeals for information in relation to the death of Kulsuma Akter (27) who was from Oldham. Kulsuma died after being stabbed on Westgate in Bradford last Saturday. Kulsuma was taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers. She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed. Due to police having contact with Kulsuma prior to her death, West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.