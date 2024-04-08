Burnley solicitors DRN (Donald Race and Newton) celebrates its 100th birthday

A Burnley solicitors is celebrating its 100th birthday.
DRN was founded by Mr Donald Race who acquired two small rooms in a building at 10, Hargreaves Street. Itr has gradually expanded to premises in Burnley, Colne, and Clitheroe. Formerly a partnership, the company was incorporated in 2013.

Director David Lawson said: “Reaching our 100th year is a hugely momentous occasion for all at DRN Solicitors. We are incredibly proud of our heritage, the support shown to us by clients and business partners, and the dedication shown by all staff members over the past century. Our team work tirelessly to achieve the best outcome for our clients, and this dedication has earned us our fantastic reputation.

Burnley solicitors DRN (Donald Race and Newton) celebrates its100th birthday
“Moving forward, we are all about keeping our feet firmly on the ground, staying true to our principles and continuing to support our local communities just like we have done for the last 100 years – here’s to making the next 100 years even better.”

