A quad bike being ridden around Burnley town centre in an anti-social manner was seized by police at the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst on patrol, officers from Burnley Police spotted a quad bike being ridden in and around the town centre which was causing a nuisance.

The quad bike was identified a short while later to which the occupant left the vehicle and tried to make off from officers on foot. A man, aged 19 from Burnley, was then arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving after trying to avoid police hiding in a bush. He is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after, officers spotted an E-Bike being ridden anti-socially which was later located and recovered on Clifton Street, Burnley.

Police seized a quad bike and E-bike in Burnley

Rob Grey, neighbourhood inspector for Burnley, said: “It’s good to see that two vehicles causing nuisance have been taken off the roads and are no longer likely to cause issues for people going about their daily business in Burnley town centre.”

“We will continue to tackle the issues and concerns raised to us by our residents working with partner agencies to make Burnley a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “Anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities and an issue that residents repeatedly raise with me, which is why I have made it a priority in my Fighting Crime Plan for Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad