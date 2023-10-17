International engineering company Rolls-Royce has not revealed whether any redundancies will be made from its Barnoldswick plant, while in an unrelated matter, the threat of industrial action looms.

Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick

The engineering giant announced this week that it plans to axe up to 2,500 jobs globally to create a "more efficient and effective" company, but has not yet decided which sites those will come from.

Meanwhile, possible unrelated strike action could take place at the Barnoldswick site involving members of the MITIE Emergency Response and Security Team.

One of the members contacted Leader Times to tell their concerns over an ongoing pay dispute that has “pushed our team to the brink.”

The member said: “With no sick pay and inadequate compensation, our staff members are often compelled to come to work even when they are unwell. The financial strain, coupled with the lack of sick pay, forces our dedicated employees into an unfair and unsustainable position.

“Rolls-Royce Barnoldswick is a COMAH 2 site, and the emergency response and security team plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the facility and its employees. The prospect of our team going on strike would jeopardize the smooth operation of the site, potentially compromising safety protocols and response times.

“We urge MITIE to consider the implications of a strike on the wellbeing of the employees and the security of the site.

“We kindly request that MITIE engage in a constructive dialogue with our team representatives to address the pay dispute and find a mutually agreeable solution. It is in the best interest of the company, its employees, and the community to ensure that the essential emergency response and security team is adequately compensated and supported.”

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said: “This is a matter between Mitie and the Unite trade union, we continue to monitor the situation.”

On the separate matter of redundancies, the company said it was keeping employees updated but no decisions would likely be made until the new year.

The spokesman said: “The next phase of the organisational development will take place over the coming weeks through to January 2024, so we don’t yet know where many of the proposed reductions will be based.

“We are working with our employee representatives throughout the process and will continue to keep them and our employees updated as we complete the proposed business design. The changes we are announcing today are an important step forward in our transformation.

“We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders. Our business is full of committed, talented people and these changes will enable us to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success.”

Meanwhile, union Unite has responded to the announcement.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Rolls Royce has provided no justification why it believes these job losses are necessary.

“This announcement appears to be about appeasing the markets and its shareholders while ignoring its workers. Attempting to bypass unions will not be allowed.