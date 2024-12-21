Police seize car in Nelson after reports of ‘racing’ at scene of Safia Karieem fatal accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized a car in Nelson after videoes circulated on social media of cars racing each other – on the same road as a recent fatal crash in which a woman lost her life.

Officers from Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team acted quickly after being made aware of the footage in Manchester Road which they branded as “insensitive and dangerous” in light of recent events.

Five people were arrested after pedestrian and much-loved local woman Safia Karieem (51) was killed in a traffic accident.

Following the recent car seizure a police spokesman said: “In the wake of recent events on the very same stretch of road, the concerns around this brazen, insensitive and dangerous behaviour have not fallen on deaf ears.

Police seized this car in Manchester Road, Nelson

“Officers from Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team were made aware of this and set out to find the vehicles involved. So far, one has been located and seized with the driver to be dealt with in due course.

Driving in this manner is not acceptable at the best of times, let alone in light of last week’s tragic collision. If you have any further concerns or footage, or if you wish to make a report in relation to driving issues, please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively feel free to submit the report and any footage via the online portal on our website.

Police are continuing to appeal for information after the fatal accident which happened at around 8-30pm on Sunday, December 15th.

Emergency services were called to the scene after they received a report of a collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian. The car left the scene but was later recovered on Pennine Crescent and five people were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two 19-year-old men, a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 30-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “We know that there will have been other people driving on Manchester Road around the time of the collision. If this was you, and you have information, or dashcam footage of the blue VW Golf on Manchester Road, or heading towards the Pennine Crescent area, please get in touch.”