Police have seized 24 illegal off-road bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters in Burnley as part of a day of action to tackle anti-social behaviour and nuisance vehicles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday ( September 19th), officers from the Road Policing Unit on specialist fully equipped off-road bikes, Burnley’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the drone team, carried out an operation across the town.

It is part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and general motorbike nuisance. During the activity, the vehicles were seized by officers, mostly under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for not having insurance or a license. None of the vehicles seized will be returned and will now be crushed and no longer able to cause an issue for those living in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Centurion saw 24 illegal off road bikes, e scooters and other illegal vehicles seized by police in Burnley

Inspector Dean Skelton from the Road Policing Unit said: “We carry out operations like this one because we are listening to the public and we are acting upon their concerns. The public tell us, through our Lancashire Talking survey, that nuisance vehicles and the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is one of their top concerns so we will continue to carry out these operations.”

Local Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Matt Plummer, added, “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and I hope that these results demonstrate to the public that we take your concerns seriously. One bike seized during the operation was being ridden by a young child and could reach speeds of up to 50mph. It’s dangerous and puts both the rider and the wider public at serious risk of harm.

“Through Op Centurion, we will continue to address the issue of these illegally adapted bikes and scooters, and I would urge anyone who spots them to report it to us.”

Lancashire Police have said they will continue to work closely with local councils, housing associations, and other partners to tackle all forms of anti-social behaviour. To report issues or find out more, visit the dedicated ASB page:www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. You can also call 101 or 999 in an emergency.