A World Mental Health Day is to take place in Burnley next month.

It will be hosted by Nasreen Ali, who is a psychotherapist based in Burnley and founder of Home Of Healing. Nasreen has 23 years experience in relational therapy and trauma-informed practice, supporting people with challenges such as anxiety, depression, unresolved trauma, generational trauma, relationship challenges, and life transitions.

Her work focuses on creating safe, compassionate spaces where individuals can explore their emotions and begin their journey towards healing and resilience. Nasreen has also pioneered the use of the term ‘Neuroelasticity’ within psychotherapy and trauma work. Neuroelasticity recognises the natural tendency of the mind to “pull back” to familiarity, unprocessed emotions, or core wounds. Neuroelasticity provides a softer, more understanding language for these moments, offering clients a way to recognise their experiences without judgment.

A World Mental Health day will take place at Burnley's Aroma restaurant next month

Alongside her private practice, Nasreen is committed to community wellbeing and regularly hosts workshops, events and public speaking that bring people together not only to raise awareness around mental health, but create a meaningful and relatable understanding.

She said: “As a single parent from a South Asian background, I understand first-hand the importance of mental wellbeing, resilience, and the challenges of balancing cultural expectations, family responsibilities, and personal growth.

“These experiences have shaped not only my perspective as a mother, but also the way I connect with and support my clients. I know how vital it is to have safe, non-judgmental spaces where people can feel heard, particularly in communities where conversations about mental health can still carry stigma."

The event, on Sunday, October 12th, at the Aroma restaurant in Church Street, will bring together around 30-40 attendees for an afternoon of awareness, discussion, and community support around the subject of mental health. Several guest speakers, include Coun, Lubna Khan, Dave Burnett, a director of mental health charity Casual Minds Matter, and Dave Warren (DW Coaching). Their talks will focus on wellbeing, reducing stigma, and sharing lived experiences. The event is also being sponspored by a number of local businesses. Tickets for the event, which includes a three course meal and gift bag, are £20, available from Nasreen by emailing [email protected]