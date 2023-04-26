News you can trust since 1877
Police reviewing footage after missiles thrown during Championship title match which saw Burnley triumph 1-0 over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Police are reviewing footage after missiles were thrown before, during and after last night’s Championship title match which saw Burnley triumph 1-0 over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 09:40 BST

A spokesman for Burnley Police said the incidents would be thoroughly investigated by police officers and also officials from both football clubs and appropriate action taken against anybody involved.

Six arrests were also made. A 35-year-old man from Chatburn and a 42-year-old man from Lower Darwen were both arrested in Ewood Park on suspicion of common assault. A man was also arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment.

A 33-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested in Blackburn town centre on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Following the conclusion of the fixture, an 18-year-old man from Leyland and a 17-year-old male from Poulton-Le-Fylde were arrested outside the stadium on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Police thanked the majority of supporters for their good behaviour on the night.