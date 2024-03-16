Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers launched a social media appeal yesterday to help find 57-year-old Alan Leigh, who is missing from his home in Brierfield, and was last seen in the area of Royal Blackburn Hospital at around 5pm on Thursday.

Alan is known to visit Nelson town centre and has some associates in Brierfield. He is also believed to have links to Colne.

He is described as 5ft 11in tall, with neck-length grey hair and of a slim build and unshaven. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black rain jacket and black jogging bottoms.